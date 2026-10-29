Sri Lankans Can Only Seek Israel Employment Through Government Channels From January 2027

Sri Lankan workers seeking employment in Israel will be required to go through formal government-to-government agreements starting from January 2027, authorities have announced, marking a significant shift in how labour migration to the country will be managed.

A New Framework for Labour Migration

The new regulation signals the end of privately arranged employment pathways for Sri Lankans hoping to work in Israel. From the beginning of 2027, all placements must be conducted exclusively through bilateral agreements established between the Sri Lankan and Israeli governments, bringing greater oversight and accountability to the process.

The move is widely seen as a measure to protect Sri Lankan migrant workers from exploitation, illegal recruitment practices, and the risks associated with unregulated private recruitment channels that have, in the past, left many workers vulnerable.

What This Means for Prospective Workers

Private recruitment agencies will no longer be permitted to facilitate employment placements in Israel for Sri Lankan nationals.

All job opportunities must be channelled through officially sanctioned government agreements.

Workers are advised to remain vigilant against fraudulent recruiters who may attempt to exploit the transitional period leading up to 2027.

Strengthening Worker Protections

Sri Lanka has increasingly prioritised the welfare of its overseas workforce, which represents a critical source of foreign remittances for the national economy. Formalising the Israel employment corridor through government agreements is expected to ensure that workers receive proper contracts, fair wages, and legal protections under both Sri Lankan and Israeli labour frameworks.

Prospective workers and their families are encouraged to seek information only through official government sources and to avoid engaging with unverified recruitment agents claiming to offer placements in Israel ahead of or after the 2027 deadline.

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