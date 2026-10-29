CIABOC Freezes Bank Accounts and Assets of Rakitha Rajapakshe Amid Corruption Probe

Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authority has moved to freeze multiple bank accounts and luxury assets belonging to Rakitha Rajapakshe, as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption.

Commission Takes Swift Legal Action

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) initiated the asset freeze as a precautionary legal measure, preventing the movement or disposal of financial holdings linked to Rajapakshe while investigators continue their work.

The freezing of bank accounts is a significant step that signals the seriousness with which CIABOC is approaching the case, reflecting the commission's broader mandate to tackle high-level financial misconduct across the country.

Part of a Wider Anti-Corruption Drive

The action against Rajapakshe comes as Sri Lankan authorities have intensified efforts to pursue individuals accused of corruption and abuse of public funds. CIABOC has been increasingly active in recent months, targeting assets of those under investigation to prevent potential concealment of wealth.

Asset freezing orders of this nature are typically sought through the courts and granted when there is reasonable grounds to believe that the accused may attempt to hide or transfer funds connected to alleged corrupt activity.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full scope of the allegations against Rakitha Rajapakshe, but the freezing of both bank accounts and luxury assets suggests investigators are examining a substantial financial trail.

CIABOC has urged the public to continue reporting instances of bribery and corruption through official channels, reaffirming its commitment to upholding transparency and accountability within Sri Lanka's public and private sectors.

Further developments in the case are expected as the investigation progresses.