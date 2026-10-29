Fabricated News Graphic Circulates Online Targeting Sri Lanka's Prime Minister and First Lady

A false and fabricated news graphic targeting Sri Lanka's Prime Minister and First Lady has been circulating across social media platforms, misleading the public with entirely invented claims presented in the style of a legitimate news report.

What the Fabricated Content Claims

The manipulated graphic has been designed to mimic the appearance of a credible news outlet, lending it an air of authenticity that has caused it to spread rapidly among social media users. However, fact-checkers have confirmed that the content of the graphic is entirely fictitious, with no factual basis whatsoever.

A Growing Trend of Political Disinformation

This incident is part of a broader and deeply concerning pattern of disinformation campaigns being waged against prominent political figures in Sri Lanka through digital channels. The use of fabricated news graphics — designed to look like genuine media reports — has become an increasingly common tactic employed to damage reputations and sow public confusion.

The graphic was shared widely across multiple social media platforms.

It was styled to resemble the format of a legitimate news publication.

Independent fact-checkers verified that the claims made were entirely false.

Both the Prime Minister and the First Lady were targeted by the fabricated content.

The Danger of Misinformation

Experts warn that such deliberately misleading content poses a serious threat to public discourse, particularly in a politically sensitive environment. When false information is packaged to look like credible journalism, ordinary social media users may unknowingly share it, amplifying its reach and impact far beyond what its originators intended.

Fabricated news graphics are among the most deceptive forms of disinformation, as they exploit public trust in established media to lend false credibility to invented stories.

Public Urged to Verify Before Sharing

Media literacy advocates and civil society organisations in Sri Lanka are urging the public to exercise caution before sharing any news content encountered on social media, especially graphics or images that make sensational claims about public figures. Verifying information through trusted and established news sources before sharing remains the most effective defence against the spread of disinformation.

Authorities have not yet made any formal public statement regarding the fabricated graphic or whether any investigation into its origins is underway.