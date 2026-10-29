Sajith Cautions That Proposed Anti-Terror Legislation Could Cost Sri Lanka Its GSP+ Trade Privileges

Opposition Leader Raises Alarm Over EU Trade Status

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a stark warning that Sri Lanka risks losing its preferential trade access to the European Union if the government proceeds with its proposed anti-terrorism legislation in its current form. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader cautioned that the draft laws could fall foul of the conditions attached to the country's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status.

What Is GSP+ and Why Does It Matter?

GSP+ is a special EU trade arrangement that allows eligible developing countries to export a wide range of goods to European markets at reduced or zero tariff rates. For Sri Lanka, the scheme is of critical economic importance, particularly for the island's garment and apparel industry, which depends heavily on competitive access to European buyers. A loss of GSP+ privileges would deal a significant blow to export revenues and employment in that sector.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties and International Obligations

Premadasa's warning centres on fears that the proposed counter-terrorism legislation could be used to curtail civil liberties and target minority communities, potentially placing Sri Lanka in breach of the international human rights conventions it is obligated to uphold as a condition of GSP+ eligibility. The EU has previously suspended Sri Lanka's GSP+ status — most notably between 2010 and 2017 — citing concerns over human rights and governance standards.

The opposition leader stressed that any anti-terror law must strike a careful balance between national security imperatives and the protection of fundamental rights guaranteed under both the Sri Lankan Constitution and international agreements.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

The government has not yet issued a formal public response to Premadasa's concerns. Debate around anti-terrorism legislation has been ongoing in Sri Lanka for some time, with civil society groups and legal experts also raising objections to provisions they argue are overly broad and susceptible to misuse.

With Sri Lanka's economy still on a fragile recovery path following the 2022 economic crisis, the stakes surrounding the country's export competitiveness remain particularly high. Observers note that any move that jeopardises GSP+ access would be a serious setback for an economy still working to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and stabilise its trade balance.

Calls for Broader Consultation

Premadasa urged the government to engage in wider consultation with legal experts, civil society representatives, minority community leaders, and international stakeholders before advancing the proposed legislation. He emphasised that protecting the nation's security and safeguarding its economic lifelines are not mutually exclusive goals, and that responsible lawmaking demands both be carefully considered.

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