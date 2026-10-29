FUTA Declares Island-Wide University Strike for Tomorrow Amid Unresolved Grievances

The Federation of University Teachers' Associations (FUTA) has announced that its members will walk off the job tomorrow, the 30th, staging a one-day strike across all state universities in Sri Lanka as longstanding concerns remain unaddressed by authorities.

Strike to Affect Universities Nationwide

The planned industrial action is set to disrupt academic activities at state universities across the island, with lecturers from all affiliated institutions expected to participate. FUTA's decision comes after the federation concluded that sufficient progress had not been made in resolving several key issues raised by university academics.

Ongoing Struggle for Lecturer Rights

FUTA has historically been at the forefront of advocating for improved working conditions, salaries, and the overall development of Sri Lanka's higher education sector. The federation has repeatedly called on the government to address the concerns of university teachers, arguing that the academic profession must be adequately supported to maintain the quality of tertiary education in the country.

The strike will cover all state universities across Sri Lanka

The industrial action is scheduled for one day beginning tomorrow, the 30th

FUTA members are expected to participate islandwide

Students and academic stakeholders are urged to take note of the disruption the strike may cause to scheduled lectures, examinations, and other university activities. Further announcements from FUTA regarding next steps are expected depending on the response from relevant authorities following the action.