Homagama Custody Death: Police Believe Assault Led to Suspect's Death, Acknowledge Procedural Lapses

Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Sajeewa Medawatte has stated that police believe the suspect who died while in custody at the Homagama Police Station succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault, while also admitting that procedural failures occurred in the handling of the case.

Death Linked to Assault Injuries

According to SDIG Medawatte, preliminary findings suggest the suspect's death was caused by injuries inflicted during an assault rather than other medical causes. The senior police official made these remarks as authorities came under increased scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the incident at the Homagama station.

Procedural Failures Acknowledged

In a significant admission, police leadership acknowledged that standard procedures were not properly followed in the lead-up to and following the suspect's death. Such procedural lapses have raised serious questions about the conduct of officers involved and the broader oversight mechanisms within the station.

Police believe injuries from an assault caused the suspect's death

Senior officials have publicly admitted procedural failures occurred

The incident has prompted scrutiny of custody protocols at Homagama Police Station

Calls for Accountability

The death of a suspect in police custody has sparked public concern over the treatment of individuals held by law enforcement. Rights advocates and members of the public have called for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Western Province SDIG Sajeewa Medawatte indicated that police believe the suspect died as a result of assault injuries, and acknowledged that procedural lapses had taken place during the handling of the case.

Authorities have indicated that an investigation is underway, with higher police command expected to take appropriate action based on the findings. The public and civil society groups will be closely watching the outcome of the probe amid growing concerns over custodial safety in Sri Lanka.

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