CMC Seizes 12,000 Goli Soda Bottles in Colombo Over Choking Hazard Concerns

The Colombo Municipal Council has confiscated approximately 12,000 bottles of Goli Soda, the widely popular carbonated soft drink, following concerns over a serious choking risk posed by the beverage's distinctive marble-stopper mechanism.

A Beloved Drink Under Scrutiny

Goli Soda, a traditional fizzy drink recognised by the glass marble lodged inside its bottle neck that acts as a natural carbonation seal, has long been a favourite among children and adults alike across Sri Lanka. However, authorities have raised alarm over the potential danger the marble presents, particularly to younger consumers who may accidentally inhale or swallow it.

The large-scale seizure was carried out by Colombo Municipal Council officials as part of an enforcement drive aimed at protecting public health and consumer safety within the capital.

Scale of the Operation

Approximately 12,000 Goli Soda bottles were confiscated during the operation

The seizure was conducted within the Colombo Municipal Council jurisdiction

The primary concern cited by authorities was the choking risk associated with the marble stopper inside each bottle

Public Safety at the Forefront

The Colombo Municipal Council's move underscores growing regulatory attention being paid to food and beverage products that may pose hidden dangers to consumers, especially children. The marble-sealed bottle design, while traditional and nostalgic, has increasingly drawn scrutiny from health and safety officials who warn that improper handling could result in serious injury.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant about the potential hazards of products with small detachable components, particularly when consumed by young children.

It remains to be seen whether the seized stock will be destroyed or whether distributors will be given an opportunity to address the safety concerns before any further action is taken. The Colombo Municipal Council has not yet indicated whether additional enforcement operations targeting Goli Soda or similar products are planned in the near future.