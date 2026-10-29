Duckett's Masterclass Drives England to Mammoth 386 Against Sri Lanka in 6th ODI

England posted a formidable total of 386 runs in the sixth One Day International against Sri Lanka, with opener Ben Duckett leading the charge through a commanding century that left the hosts with a mountain to climb.

Duckett Anchors England's Dominant Display

Duckett's exceptional innings proved to be the cornerstone of England's imposing batting performance, as the left-handed opener dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack with a blend of elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression. His century set the tone for a total that will go down as one of the highest posted against Sri Lanka in recent ODI memory.

England's batters capitalised on favourable conditions throughout their innings, building partnerships that consistently kept the scoreboard ticking and denying the Sri Lankan bowlers any sustained period of control.

Sri Lanka Face Daunting Chase

The total of 386 presented Sri Lanka with one of their most challenging run chases on home soil. England's batting lineup, renowned for its aggressive and fearless approach in the fifty-over format, demonstrated precisely why they are considered one of the most dangerous sides in world cricket when conditions allow their expansive game to flourish.

The Sri Lankan bowling unit struggled to contain England's free-flowing stroke-makers, with the visitors finding the boundary with remarkable regularity across their allotted fifty overs.

Series Context

The sixth ODI represented yet another significant chapter in what has been an absorbing series between the two sides. England's strong batting display underlined the depth and quality available throughout their order, making them a formidable proposition for any opposition in the white-ball format.

Sri Lanka's batters would need to produce a record-breaking effort to overhaul England's total and keep their hopes alive in the series encounter.

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