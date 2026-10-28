Rights Body Warns Sri Lanka's Organised Crime Bill Threatens Fundamental Freedoms

Human Rights Watch has raised serious concerns over Sri Lanka's proposed Organised Crime Bill, warning that key provisions within the legislation fall short of internationally recognised human rights standards and could be used to suppress civil liberties.

What the Bill Proposes

The draft legislation, which has been positioned by Sri Lankan authorities as a necessary tool to combat organised criminal networks, contains sweeping provisions that critics argue are dangerously broad in scope. Human Rights Watch contends that the bill's definitions and enforcement mechanisms could be weaponised against activists, journalists, political dissidents, and ordinary citizens rather than being confined to genuine criminal enterprises.

Core Concerns Raised

The international human rights organisation has identified several troubling elements within the bill, including:

Overly vague definitions of "organised crime" that could be interpreted expansively by authorities

Provisions that may curtail freedoms of association and peaceful assembly

Insufficient judicial oversight of investigative and prosecutorial powers granted under the bill

Potential for misuse against civil society groups and trade unions

A Pattern of Concern

This is not the first time Sri Lanka's legislative agenda has drawn scrutiny from global rights bodies. Critics have long pointed to a pattern in which broadly worded security and criminal legislation has historically been used to target minority communities, government critics, and human rights defenders on the island.

Human Rights Watch has urged Sri Lankan lawmakers to substantially revise the bill to bring it in line with the country's obligations under international human rights law before any attempt is made to pass it into legislation.

Calls for Parliamentary Scrutiny

Rights advocates are urging members of parliament to subject the bill to rigorous public consultation and independent legal scrutiny. They argue that while combating organised crime is a legitimate and pressing concern for Sri Lanka, the methods employed must not come at the expense of the democratic rights and freedoms that citizens are entitled to under both domestic and international law.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the specific criticisms raised by Human Rights Watch. Parliament is expected to take up debate on the bill in the coming weeks, making it a closely watched piece of legislation both locally and among the international community.

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