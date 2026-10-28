President Pushes to Bring Big-Name Investors Into Sri Lanka's Mineral Sector

Presidential Directive Targets Foreign Investment in Minerals

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed relevant authorities to take decisive steps toward attracting major international investors to Sri Lanka's mineral industry, signalling a renewed government focus on unlocking the island nation's significant natural resource potential.

A Strategic Push for Economic Growth

The directive reflects the administration's broader ambition to position Sri Lanka as an attractive destination for large-scale foreign direct investment, particularly in a sector that has long been considered underleveraged despite the country's considerable mineral wealth.

Sri Lanka is home to an array of valuable mineral resources, including graphite, ilmenite, zircon, and some of the world's finest gem deposits. However, the industry has historically struggled to draw the calibre of international investment needed to develop these resources at a commercially competitive scale.

Government Sets Sights on Sector Transformation

By issuing this directive, the President has placed the mineral sector firmly on the economic agenda, urging officials to streamline processes and create the regulatory and business environment necessary to make Sri Lanka appealing to high-value investors. Among the key expectations are:

Identifying and engaging credible large-scale investors with proven track records in the minerals industry

Reducing bureaucratic barriers that have previously deterred foreign participation

Ensuring that mineral extraction and processing activities align with environmental and sustainability standards

Maximising revenue returns to the Sri Lankan state and local communities

Broader Economic Significance

The move comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka, which continues its journey toward economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Developing the mineral sector with serious international partners could generate much-needed foreign exchange, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to government revenues.

The mineral industry represents one of Sri Lanka's most promising yet underutilised economic assets, and attracting the right investors could prove transformative for the country's long-term growth trajectory.

Industry observers and business stakeholders are expected to watch closely as the government translates this presidential directive into concrete policy action in the weeks and months ahead.