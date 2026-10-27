Sri Lanka Makes History as Mark Surgenor Claims Prestigious British Chambers of Commerce International President's Award

Sri Lanka has reached a landmark moment in its business community history, with Mark Surgenor becoming the first person representing the country to win the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) International President's Award for 2026.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lanka

The prestigious accolade, awarded by the British Chambers of Commerce, is one of the most respected recognitions within international business circles. Surgenor's win marks an unprecedented milestone, as no individual associated with Sri Lanka has previously claimed this honour in the award's history.

The achievement has been widely celebrated within Sri Lanka's business community, regarded as a powerful signal of the growing influence and credibility of Sri Lankan professionals and business leaders on the global stage.

Recognition on the World Stage

The BCC International President's Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional contribution to international trade and business relations. Surgenor's selection by the organisation underscores his outstanding impact in fostering commercial ties and advancing business interests at an international level.

For Sri Lanka, a nation actively working to strengthen its foreign trade relationships and attract global investment, this recognition carries significant weight. It highlights the calibre of business leadership the country is producing and promoting abroad.

A Proud Moment for the Nation

News of the award has been met with considerable pride across Sri Lanka's chambers of commerce and business associations, many of whom view this as an inspiration for the next generation of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and trade professionals.

As Sri Lanka continues to rebuild and reposition its economy within the global marketplace, achievements such as this serve as a reminder of the talent and determination present within the island nation's business landscape.