Supreme Court Strikes Down Ranil's Presidential Pardon for Maintenance Defaulter

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has declared null and void a presidential pardon granted by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to a man who had been sentenced to 29 months in prison for failing to pay maintenance arrears amounting to Rs. 1.74 million.

Bench Rules Against Executive Pardon

The landmark ruling was delivered last Friday, 23rd, by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which determined that the presidential pardon in question could not be legally sustained. The judgment marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's judicial history, reaffirming the limits of executive authority when it comes to interfering with court-imposed sentences in civil maintenance matters.

Background of the Case

The individual at the centre of the controversy had been handed a 29-month custodial sentence after failing to settle maintenance arrears totalling Rs. 1.74 million. Despite the court-ordered imprisonment, former President Wickremesinghe exercised his executive power to grant the convicted man a presidential pardon — a decision that has now been firmly rejected by the country's highest court.

Implications of the Ruling

The Supreme Court's decision carries broad implications for how presidential pardons may be applied in Sri Lanka, particularly in cases involving financial obligations to dependent family members. Legal observers note that the ruling sends a clear message that executive clemency cannot be used to override judicial outcomes in maintenance default cases, where the rights of vulnerable dependants — often women and children — are at stake.

The judgment is expected to set an important precedent, reinforcing the principle that no arm of government, including the executive, stands above the rule of law when it comes to court-enforced financial responsibilities.