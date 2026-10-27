Sri Lanka's Digital VAT Gap: How Platform Liability and Reverse Charge Mechanisms Could Protect Both Households and State Revenue

As Sri Lanka pushes forward with efforts to modernise its tax framework, economists and policy analysts are raising urgent concerns about the country's approach to taxing digital services — warning that without the right structural mechanisms in place, the burden could fall disproportionately on ordinary households while the Treasury continues to haemorrhage revenue.

The Core Problem With Digital Taxation

The rapid growth of global digital platforms operating in Sri Lanka has created a significant and growing tax gap. Services delivered online by foreign companies — from streaming platforms to cloud-based software — often escape the value-added tax (VAT) net that would apply to equivalent locally-provided services, creating an uneven playing field and depriving the state of legitimate revenue.

Two specific mechanisms have emerged at the centre of policy debate: platform liability and the reverse charge mechanism. Analysts argue that both are essential components of any credible digital VAT regime, and that omitting either could produce outcomes that are both economically inefficient and socially regressive.

What Platform Liability Means in Practice

Platform liability refers to making digital intermediaries — such as app stores, marketplaces, and streaming services — directly responsible for collecting and remitting VAT on transactions that occur through their networks. Rather than attempting to pursue thousands of individual foreign suppliers, tax authorities would hold the platform itself accountable.

This approach has already been adopted in numerous jurisdictions, including across the European Union, Australia, and several Southeast Asian nations. Proponents argue it is administratively simpler and far more enforceable, particularly when dealing with non-resident digital service providers who may have little incentive to voluntarily comply with local tax obligations.

The Reverse Charge Mechanism and Its Role

The reverse charge mechanism addresses a different but related challenge — specifically, how to tax business-to-business digital transactions. Under this approach, the obligation to account for VAT shifts from the foreign supplier to the local recipient of the service. A Sri Lankan company purchasing cloud computing services from an overseas provider, for instance, would be required to self-assess and remit the applicable VAT.

Without this mechanism, business purchases of digital services from abroad effectively go untaxed, distorting competition between foreign digital providers and domestic alternatives who are fully subject to VAT obligations.

Protecting Households From a Regressive Outcome

A critical concern raised by analysts is the risk that poorly designed digital VAT rules could disproportionately affect lower and middle-income households. If the compliance burden is placed on consumers rather than platforms, many ordinary Sri Lankans who access digital services through informal or indirect means may face unexpected costs or be pushed toward non-compliant alternatives.

Platform liability, by contrast, embeds the tax collection function within the transaction itself, making compliance automatic and invisible to the end user — much as VAT functions on goods purchased in a physical store.

Treasury Revenue at Stake

The fiscal dimension of this debate is equally pressing. Sri Lanka, still navigating the aftermath of its severe economic crisis, is under considerable pressure to broaden its tax base and improve collection efficiency as part of its International Monetary Fund-supported recovery programme.

Digital services represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy, yet remain among the least effectively taxed. Analysts warn that delay or half-measures in implementing a robust digital VAT framework will result in continued revenue leakage at a time when the country can least afford it.

Without platform liability and reverse charge mechanisms working in tandem, Sri Lanka risks creating a digital VAT system that collects little, costs much to administer, and places the heaviest compliance burden on those least equipped to bear it.

The Path Forward

Policy experts are calling on the Inland Revenue Department and the Ministry of Finance to study international best practices and move swiftly toward a comprehensive legislative framework that incorporates both platform liability and reverse charge provisions. They stress that the design details matter enormously — and that getting the architecture right from the outset will prove far less costly than attempting to retrofit a flawed system later.

With digital commerce continuing to expand and Sri Lanka's revenue needs remaining acute, the window for decisive action is narrowing.

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