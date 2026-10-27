Bank of Ceylon Set to Launch Sri Lanka's Biggest-Ever Listed Debt Offering Worth Up to Rs. 30 Billion

The Bank of Ceylon (BOC) is preparing to make financial history with a landmark debt issuance that will stand as the largest listed debt offering ever undertaken in Sri Lanka, with the state-owned banking giant seeking to raise up to Rs. 30 billion through the capital markets.

A Record-Breaking Capital Markets Move

The move marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's financial sector, as no listed debt instrument of this scale has previously been floated on the country's capital markets. The sheer size of the issuance underscores both the ambition of the Bank of Ceylon and the gradual restoration of investor confidence in Sri Lanka's recovering economy.

As the island nation continues to navigate its post-crisis economic stabilisation, the BOC's decision to tap the debt markets at this scale is being closely watched by analysts, institutional investors, and the broader business community alike.

What This Means for Investors

The listed debenture issue is expected to attract considerable interest from both retail and institutional investors looking for fixed-income opportunities within Sri Lanka's improving but still cautious investment landscape. A listing on the Colombo Stock Exchange would provide investors with a degree of liquidity and transparency not typically associated with unlisted instruments.

The issuance is expected to raise up to Rs. 30 billion in total

It will represent the largest-ever listed debt issue in Sri Lankan history

Bank of Ceylon is a state-owned financial institution and one of the country's largest banks

BOC's Role in Sri Lanka's Financial Recovery

The Bank of Ceylon has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's banking system, playing a pivotal role during the country's economic difficulties over recent years. This latest capital-raising exercise signals the bank's intent to strengthen its funding base and expand its capacity to support lending across key sectors of the economy.

The scale of this issuance reflects a growing maturity in Sri Lanka's capital markets and a renewed appetite among investors for quality fixed-income products from reputable institutions.

Further details regarding the terms of the issuance, including interest rates, tenure, and the subscription opening date, are expected to be announced in the coming days as the bank completes its regulatory and listing requirements.

Market observers say the success of this offering could pave the way for similar large-scale capital market instruments from other state and private sector institutions, potentially deepening Sri Lanka's debt capital markets over the medium term.