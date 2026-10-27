Family and Residents Demand Justice After Young Father Dies in Homagama Police Custody

Angry relatives and community members took to the streets in protest following the death of a 29-year-old man who died while in the custody of Homagama Police, with family members alleging that he had been subjected to brutal assault by officers during his detention.

Who Was Ishara Harsha Kumara?

The deceased has been identified as Ishara Harsha Kumara, a 29-year-old father of one child. Kumara was arrested by Homagama Police in connection with a drug-related operation, after which his condition reportedly deteriorated while he remained in custody.

Allegations of Assault in Custody

Family members and those close to the young man have raised serious allegations that Kumara was brutally assaulted while detained at the Homagama Police station. His death has sparked outrage among relatives and local residents, who gathered in protest demanding accountability and transparent answers from authorities.

Community Calls for Justice

The protest reflects growing public concern over the treatment of individuals held in police custody across Sri Lanka. Demonstrators called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kumara's death.

Family members insist that Kumara showed no signs of serious illness prior to his arrest and have demanded that those responsible be brought to justice without delay.

The incident has once again drawn attention to longstanding questions about police conduct and the safeguarding of detainees' rights within Sri Lanka's law enforcement system. Authorities have yet to issue an official detailed response to the allegations raised by the deceased's family.

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