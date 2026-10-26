Sri Lanka Shuts All Preschools and Early Childhood Centres Island-Wide Amid Adverse Weather

All preschools and early childhood development centres across Sri Lanka have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday, October 27, as authorities move to protect young children from the dangers posed by deteriorating weather conditions sweeping the island.

The island-wide closure applies to all such institutions without exception, reflecting the seriousness with which officials are treating the current spell of adverse weather affecting Sri Lanka.

Children's Safety Takes Priority

The decision to shut early childhood facilities underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of the country's youngest and most vulnerable citizens during periods of inclement weather. Preschool-aged children are considered particularly at risk during severe weather events, given the difficulties involved in their safe transportation and supervision.

Parents and guardians of children attending preschools and early childhood development centres have been urged to take note of the closure and make appropriate arrangements for the day.

Island-Wide Measure

The closure is not limited to any single province or district but encompasses all registered preschools and early childhood development centres throughout Sri Lanka, ensuring a uniform and consistent response to the weather situation.

All preschools island-wide are closed on October 27

All early childhood development centres are also affected

The closure is due to adverse weather conditions

Authorities are expected to monitor weather developments closely and issue further guidance if conditions continue to worsen in the coming days.