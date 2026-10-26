Nayanthara and Rajinikanth to Share the Screen in Kamal Haasan's Production 'Dharman

Two of Tamil cinema's biggest names are set to appear together on the big screen, as actress Nayanthara has officially been confirmed as part of the cast of superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated upcoming film Dharman.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

The film, which is being produced by veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, has generated considerable excitement among South Indian cinema fans following the announcement of its lead cast. Dharman is helmed by director Ashwath, and the combination of such celebrated talent both in front of and behind the camera has set expectations extraordinarily high.

Nayanthara, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and bankable actresses in South Indian cinema, joining forces with Rajinikanth — a figure whose legendary status in Tamil film culture needs little introduction — makes this one of the most talked-about projects currently in development.

What to Expect

While detailed plot information regarding Dharman remains under wraps, the pairing of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, backed by Kamal Haasan's production house, signals a project of significant scale and ambition. Kamal Haasan himself is no stranger to high-profile cinematic ventures, and his involvement as producer adds another layer of prestige to the production.

Sri Lankan fans of Tamil cinema, who have long followed the careers of all three legends involved, are expected to watch developments surrounding Dharman with great interest as further details emerge in the coming weeks.

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