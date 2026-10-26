Kalu Ganga Basin Reaches Alert Levels as Heavy Rains Trigger Minor Flooding Across Multiple River Systems

Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department has issued warnings after water levels at three monitoring stations along the Kalu Ganga basin climbed to minor flood levels, as prolonged heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the island.

River Systems Under Watch

The Irrigation Department confirmed that conditions at the affected monitoring stations have deteriorated following sustained downpours, raising concerns among residents living in low-lying areas near the river basin. Officials are closely tracking water levels as rainfall shows little sign of easing in the short term.

In addition to the Kalu Ganga basin, several other rivers across the country have reached alert levels, prompting authorities to urge communities in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Authorities Urge Caution

The Irrigation Department is continuing to monitor the situation around the clock and has advised residents near at-risk riverbanks to stay informed through official updates and to be prepared to relocate if conditions worsen.

Disaster management officials are on standby to respond swiftly should flooding escalate beyond current minor levels. Residents are encouraged to avoid crossing flooded roads or waterways and to contact local authorities if they require assistance.

Further updates are expected as the Irrigation Department assesses the evolving situation across the island's major river networks.

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