O/L Aesthetic Practical Exams to Proceed as Planned Amid School Closures, Confirms Department of Examinations

The Department of Examinations has confirmed that practical examination boards for aesthetic subjects under the 2026 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will go ahead as originally scheduled, notwithstanding current school closures across the country.

The announcement comes as a reassurance to thousands of students preparing for the practical component of their Ordinary Level studies, ensuring that disruptions to regular schooling will not derail the examination calendar for this key assessment.

Examinations to Continue Without Interruption

Despite schools remaining closed, the Department has made clear that the aesthetic practical examination boards will not be postponed or rescheduled. Students and teachers are being urged to make the necessary arrangements to attend the examinations in accordance with the already published timetable.

The aesthetic subject practical examinations form a critical part of the G.C.E. O/L assessment process, evaluating students in disciplines such as music, dancing, drama, and art. These examinations require in-person participation and cannot be conducted remotely, making the Department's commitment to maintaining the schedule particularly significant.

What Students and Parents Should Know

The practical examination boards for aesthetic subjects under the 2026 G.C.E. O/L will be held as per the original schedule.

School closures will not affect the conduct of these examinations.

Students are advised to remain in contact with their respective schools for specific venue and timing details.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure their children are adequately prepared and present on the designated examination dates.

Advice for Candidates

The Department of Examinations has called on students to treat the scheduled dates with the same seriousness they would any other major examination, and to avoid assuming any last-minute changes without official confirmation from the Department.

Students are reminded to follow only official communications from the Department of Examinations regarding any updates to the examination schedule.

Sri Lanka's G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is one of the most consequential assessments in a student's academic journey, determining eligibility for Advanced Level studies and shaping future educational pathways. The Department's decision to maintain the practical examination schedule reflects its commitment to minimising academic disruption for the 2026 examination cohort.

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