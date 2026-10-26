Nissanka Out of Pakistan Tests as Sri Lanka Name Udara in Revised Squad

Sri Lanka's Test campaign in Pakistan has suffered an early blow with the confirmation that opening batter Pathum Nissanka will not be available for the two-match Test series, prompting selectors to recall left-handed batsman Lahiru Udara to the squad.

Nissanka's Absence a Setback for Sri Lanka

Nissanka, one of Sri Lanka's most consistent performers at the top of the batting order in recent times, has been ruled out of the forthcoming series, leaving a significant gap in the side's batting lineup. The reliable opener had been a key figure in Sri Lanka's Test setup and his absence will be keenly felt as the team prepares to face Pakistan on their home soil.

No further details regarding the nature or severity of the injury or condition that has sidelined Nissanka have been disclosed at this stage, but the selectors moved swiftly to address the vacancy within the touring party.

Udara Called Back Into the Fold

In response to the development, left-handed batter Lahiru Udara has been recalled to the Sri Lanka Test squad. Udara's return offers the selectors an option to shore up the top order as the team looks to compete strongly in a challenging overseas assignment.

The two-match Test series forms a crucial part of Sri Lanka's international calendar and the management will be hoping that the squad depth available can compensate for the absence of a player of Nissanka's calibre.

Tough Challenge Awaits in Pakistan

Pakistan, playing at home, will present a formidable challenge for the touring Sri Lankans. The series is expected to test the visitors' batting resilience, particularly given the conditions on the subcontinent that often favour spin and seam alike depending on the venue.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and supporters will be watching closely to see how the revised squad adapts, and whether Udara can seize the opportunity to cement his place in the Test side following his recall.