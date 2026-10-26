Sri Lanka Supreme Court Orders Buddhist Monk to Fund Replanting of 1,500 Acres of Destroyed Forest

Landmark Environmental Ruling Holds Monk Accountable for Large-Scale Deforestation

In a landmark environmental ruling, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has ordered a Buddhist monk to bear the cost of replanting approximately 1,500 acres of forest land that was cleared or damaged under his watch, marking one of the most significant judicial decisions in the country's environmental history.

What Led to the Court Order

The case centres on the large-scale destruction of forest cover, with the Supreme Court finding sufficient grounds to hold the monk personally liable for the environmental damage caused. The court's decision reflects a growing determination within Sri Lanka's judiciary to treat deforestation as a serious legal matter, regardless of the social or religious standing of those responsible.

The ruling sends a firm message that no individual — monk or layperson — is above the law when it comes to the protection of Sri Lanka's natural resources and biodiversity.

Significance of the Verdict

Environmental advocates have welcomed the ruling as a watershed moment for conservation efforts in Sri Lanka, a country that has struggled for decades with illegal land clearing, encroachment into protected zones, and the steady loss of forest cover.

Approximately 1,500 acres of land are required to be replanted at the monk's expense

The Supreme Court issued the order, making it binding at the highest judicial level

The decision is seen as a precedent-setting case for environmental accountability in Sri Lanka

Broader Environmental Context

Sri Lanka has long been recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, home to numerous endemic species of flora and fauna. The destruction of forest land not only threatens wildlife habitats but also contributes to soil erosion, disruption of water catchment areas, and increased vulnerability to natural disasters such as landslides and flooding.

Conservation groups have repeatedly called on authorities to take stronger legal action against those responsible for illegal deforestation, and this Supreme Court ruling is widely seen as a step in the right direction.

The court's decision underscores the principle that environmental destruction carries real legal consequences, and that Sri Lanka's forests must be protected for future generations.

What Happens Next

The monk is now legally obligated to fund the replanting effort across the affected land. Authorities and environmental officials are expected to oversee the implementation of the court's order to ensure that the restoration process meets the required ecological standards.

This case is likely to be closely watched by environmental lawyers, conservationists, and policymakers across the region as Sri Lanka demonstrates its commitment to upholding environmental justice at the highest levels of its legal system.