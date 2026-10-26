David Pieris Automobiles Brings Two Game-Changing GWM Models to Sri Lanka's Growing EV Market

David Pieris Automobiles has taken a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's evolving automotive landscape by introducing two new GWM vehicles to the local market — the fully electric ORA 5 and the plug-in hybrid Haval Jolion MAX PHEV.

A Dual Launch Targeting the Future of Mobility

The simultaneous introduction of both models signals a deliberate strategy by David Pieris Automobiles to cater to a broader range of environmentally conscious consumers. Whether buyers are ready to make the full leap to electric driving or prefer the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid, the company now offers a compelling option in each category under the trusted GWM banner.

GWM ORA 5 — Pure Electric Performance

The ORA 5 represents GWM's commitment to fully electric mobility, offering Sri Lankan motorists a zero-emission driving experience backed by modern technology and contemporary design. The vehicle is positioned to appeal to urban commuters and tech-savvy drivers looking for a clean alternative to conventional fuel-powered cars.

Haval Jolion MAX PHEV — Hybrid Versatility

For those who require greater range flexibility, the Haval Jolion MAX PHEV delivers plug-in hybrid capability, combining electric driving efficiency with the reassurance of a conventional engine. This makes it a practical choice in a market where charging infrastructure is still developing across much of the island.

Advanced Technology and Intelligent Safety Features

Both new models arrive equipped with advanced technological features and intelligent safety systems, reinforcing GWM's reputation for innovation. Key highlights shared across the lineup include:

Advanced driver assistance and intelligent safety systems

Modern in-cabin technology and connectivity features

Plug-in electric and fully electric powertrain options

Contemporary exterior and interior design

Expanding the GWM Portfolio in Sri Lanka

The launch meaningfully broadens the GWM product range available through David Pieris Automobiles, which has been instrumental in growing the Chinese automaker's presence in Sri Lanka. The additions come at a time when demand for fuel-efficient and electric vehicles is steadily rising, driven in part by fluctuating fuel prices and a growing national awareness of sustainable transportation.

The introduction of the ORA 5 and the Haval Jolion MAX PHEV reflects our commitment to providing Sri Lankan consumers with world-class mobility solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.

With these two additions, David Pieris Automobiles reinforces its position as a key player in shaping the future of personal transportation in Sri Lanka, offering consumers greater choice as the country gradually shifts towards greener motoring solutions.

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