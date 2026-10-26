Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Hit US$ 13.61 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026

Sri Lanka's export sector has recorded a significant milestone, with total export earnings reaching US$ 13.61 billion during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the island nation's continued efforts to strengthen its position in global trade markets.

A Strong Performance for the Island's Economy

The figure underscores a period of sustained momentum for Sri Lanka's export industry, as the country works to consolidate its economic recovery and expand its footprint in international markets. The nine-month total signals a robust pace of earnings that, if maintained, could point to a strong full-year performance for 2026.

Sri Lanka's export portfolio spans a broad range of sectors, including garments and textiles, tea, rubber-based products, spices, and emerging industrial goods — all of which continue to attract steady demand from key trading partners across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Trade Recovery Gathering Pace

The latest data comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path towards broader economic stabilisation following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Policymakers and trade officials have repeatedly highlighted export growth as a critical pillar of the country's recovery strategy, aiming to boost foreign exchange inflows and reduce pressure on external reserves.

Authorities have been actively pursuing new trade agreements and market diversification initiatives to reduce dependence on traditional export destinations and tap into emerging economies with growing demand for Sri Lankan goods.

Looking Ahead

With three months remaining in the calendar year at the time of reporting, industry stakeholders expressed cautious optimism that the full-year export tally could surpass previous benchmarks, provided global demand conditions remain favourable and supply chain disruptions are kept in check.

The government has set ambitious targets for export growth as part of its wider economic roadmap, and the nine-month figures suggest the country is broadly on track to meet those aspirations, even as external headwinds — including shifting global trade dynamics and currency fluctuations — continue to pose challenges.