Sri Lanka Issues Red Warning as Cyclonic Storm Arnab Threatens the Island

Authorities Place Sri Lanka on High Alert

Sri Lanka has issued a red weather warning as Cyclonic Storm Arnab poses a significant threat to the island nation, prompting authorities to urge residents to take immediate precautions.

What a Red Warning Means

A red warning represents the highest level of weather alert issued by Sri Lankan meteorological authorities, signalling that dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions are expected. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all instructions issued by local officials and emergency services.

Cyclonic Storm Arnab

Cyclonic Storm Arnab is the named weather system currently being monitored by regional meteorological agencies. Such storms can bring with them intense rainfall, strong winds, rough seas, and the risk of flooding and landslides — conditions that Sri Lanka's coastal and low-lying communities are particularly vulnerable to.

Public Advisory

Authorities have called on the public to stay updated through official government channels and to take the following steps as a precaution:

Stay indoors and away from coastal and flood-prone areas

Secure property and belongings against strong winds and heavy rain

Keep emergency supplies including food, water, and medication readily available

Monitor official weather updates and heed evacuation orders if issued

Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and to prioritise their safety and that of their families during this period.

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre and the Department of Meteorology are closely tracking the storm's movement and are expected to issue further updates as the situation develops. The public is urged to remain vigilant and not underestimate the potential impact of Cyclonic Storm Arnab.