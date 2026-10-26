Government Orders Nationwide School Closure Tomorrow as Heavy Rains Batter Sri Lanka

All schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed tomorrow as authorities respond to severe weather conditions brought on by heavy rainfall sweeping the island, officials have announced.

Island-Wide Closure Ordered

The decision to shut down schools nationwide was taken in the interest of student safety, with persistent and heavy rains posing significant risks to children commuting to and from educational institutions. The closure affects all government and provincial schools throughout the country.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep children at home and away from flood-prone areas, waterways, and other locations that may become hazardous during periods of intense rainfall.

Precautionary Measure Amid Worsening Weather

Sri Lanka has been experiencing adverse weather conditions, with rainfall affecting multiple districts across the island. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant as conditions are expected to continue.

All government schools island-wide will be closed tomorrow

The closure is a direct response to heavy and potentially dangerous rainfall

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to stay alert

Officials have emphasised that the safety of schoolchildren remains the top priority in making this decision.

Members of the public are encouraged to monitor official government announcements and weather updates for any further developments regarding school schedules and relief measures in the coming days.

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