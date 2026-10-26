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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Smashes Records to Become Highest-Grossing Tamil Film in History

26 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' Smashes Records to Become Highest-Grossing Tamil Film in History

Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proven his unmatched box office dominance as his latest cinematic outing, Jailer 2, has officially become the highest-grossing Tamil language film ever made, surpassing all predecessors with a staggering worldwide collection exceeding Indian Rupees 710 crore.

A Historic Milestone for Tamil Cinema

The achievement marks a landmark moment not only for the legendary actor but for the Tamil film industry as a whole. Jailer 2 has shattered previous box office benchmarks, cementing Rajinikanth's enduring status as one of Indian cinema's most bankable and beloved stars, decades after his debut.

The film's record-breaking run has sent waves of celebration through fan communities across South Asia and beyond, including among Sri Lanka's sizeable Tamil-speaking population, who have long counted Rajinikanth among their most celebrated cultural icons.

Rajinikanth's Unstoppable Legacy

Known affectionately as "Thalaivar" by his devoted fanbase, Rajinikanth continues to draw massive audiences despite being well into his seventh decade. His on-screen charisma and larger-than-life persona have consistently translated into extraordinary commercial success, and Jailer 2 represents the pinnacle of that achievement to date.

The original Jailer, released in 2023, was itself a massive commercial success, making the sequel one of the most eagerly anticipated Tamil releases in recent memory. The film's ability to surpass even the loftiest expectations speaks to both the star power of Rajinikanth and the growing global appetite for Tamil cinema.

A Boost for the Wider Industry

Industry observers have noted that the record-breaking performance of Jailer 2 is a positive signal for Tamil cinema at large, demonstrating that big-budget productions can still command enormous audiences in an era of increasing competition from streaming platforms and changing viewing habits.

For Sri Lankan Tamil cinema enthusiasts and Rajinikanth devotees, the milestone is a moment of immense pride — a reminder that the superstar's appeal remains as powerful and far-reaching as ever.

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H
Hashini Madushani 26 Oct 2026

710 crore and our local films cant even get 10 crore. sad situation.

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Nimal Fernando 26 Oct 2026

Thalaivar still doing it at his age. no one can touch him.

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Oshadi Senanayake 26 Oct 2026

bro he is like 70 now and still packing cinemas. respect only.

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