All Government Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

All government schools across Sri Lanka will be shut on Tuesday, 27th October 2026, as authorities respond to deteriorating weather conditions sweeping the island.

The closure, announced in light of the prevailing inclement weather, is intended to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students, teachers, and school staff who would otherwise be required to travel during hazardous conditions.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep children at home and monitor official announcements for any further updates regarding the resumption of normal school activities.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution during the period of adverse weather and to stay informed through official government communications.