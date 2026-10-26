Rishad Bathiudeen Breaks Ranks: ACMC Leader Hits Out at Sajith Premadasa's Political Course

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader and former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has publicly voiced his frustration over the political direction currently being taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa, making clear that his party operates as an independent political force rather than a subordinate ally.

Sharp Words for the SJB

Bathiudeen did not mince his words when addressing the relationship between the ACMC and the SJB, delivering a pointed message that underscored his party's autonomy.

"We are not slaves of the SJB,"

the ACMC leader stated, signalling a notable strain in what has been an alliance between the two parties. The remarks reflect growing unease within minority coalition partners over how Premadasa is steering the main opposition grouping.

A Question of Political Independence

Bathiudeen, who has long been a prominent voice representing Sri Lanka's Muslim community in national politics, made it clear that the ACMC would not simply follow the SJB's lead without question. His comments suggest that the smaller party feels its concerns and perspectives are not being adequately considered within the broader opposition framework.

The ACMC leader's criticism points to deeper tensions that have been simmering within opposition ranks, raising questions about the cohesion of parties that had previously aligned themselves against the ruling government.

Implications for Opposition Unity

The public rebuke carries significant political weight, particularly at a time when opposition parties in Sri Lanka are navigating a complex electoral and policy landscape. Any visible fracture between the SJB and its allied parties could have consequences for the broader opposition strategy ahead of future political contests.

Political observers will be watching closely to see whether Bathiudeen's remarks prompt a formal response from the SJB leadership or whether steps are taken to address the grievances of minority partner parties within the alliance.

As of the time of reporting, no official response had been issued by the SJB regarding Bathiudeen's statements.

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