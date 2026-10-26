Torrential Rains Lash Sri Lanka as 16 Stations Record Over 100mm of Rainfall

Sri Lanka has been gripped by severe weather conditions, with torrential rains pounding large parts of the island and pushing rainfall measurements to exceptional levels across 16 locations simultaneously.

Southwestern Regions and Hill Slopes Bear the Brunt

Meteorological data has revealed that the heaviest downpours were concentrated in the southwestern catchment areas and along the island's hill slopes, where multiple weather monitoring stations registered rainfall figures exceeding 100 millimetres. Such widespread recordings at this scale signal an unusually intense bout of wet weather affecting the country.

The conditions have raised serious concerns among disaster management authorities, as sustained heavy rainfall of this magnitude across multiple locations simultaneously can significantly elevate the risk of flooding, landslides, and disruption to communities living in low-lying and elevated terrain alike.

High-Risk Areas on Alert

Residents in affected districts have been urged to remain vigilant, particularly those living near riverbanks, steep slopes, and flood-prone zones. Authorities have been monitoring water levels in key river systems fed by the southwestern catchments, as persistent rainfall in upstream areas can cause rapid rises in water levels downstream with little warning.

Sixteen weather stations across the country recorded rainfall exceeding 100mm

Southwestern catchment areas and hill slopes were the most severely impacted zones

Landslide and flood risks have been elevated across multiple districts

Authorities Urge Public Caution

Residents in high-risk areas are strongly advised to stay alert to official warnings and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly near slopes and waterways.

The Disaster Management Centre and the Department of Meteorology are continuing to monitor the evolving weather situation closely. Officials have emphasised the importance of heeding early warnings and evacuation notices should conditions deteriorate further in the coming hours and days.

Sri Lanka's southwestern region and central highlands are no strangers to intense rainfall during active monsoon and inter-monsoon periods, but the scale of stations simultaneously breaching the 100mm threshold underscores the severity of the current weather episode gripping the island.