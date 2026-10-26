Lawyer Summoned for Questioning Over Viral 'Was Kavi' Social Media Video

Attorney-at-Law Sudath Wickramaratne has been called in for questioning by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in connection with a social media video that has been circulating widely online, popularly referred to as the 'Was Kavi' video.

The CCIB, which handles high-profile and complex criminal investigations in Sri Lanka, initiated the inquiry as part of its efforts to look into the circumstances surrounding the video's creation and distribution across various social media platforms.

Viral Video Sparks Police Action

The video in question gained significant traction online before drawing the attention of law enforcement authorities. While the full details of the content and the specific allegations under investigation have not yet been officially disclosed, the questioning of a legal professional in connection with the matter underscores the seriousness with which investigators are treating the case.

The CCIB's involvement signals that authorities are treating the matter as one requiring specialised investigative attention, given the bureau's mandate to handle cases of a sensitive or complex nature.

Investigation Ongoing

At this stage, no charges have been formally announced against Wickramaratne, and the questioning is understood to be part of the broader investigative process. Authorities have not yet issued a public statement detailing the next steps in the inquiry.

The case has attracted considerable public interest, with many Sri Lankans following developments closely given the involvement of a member of the legal fraternity and the viral nature of the video concerned.

Further updates are expected as the CCIB continues its investigation into the matter.