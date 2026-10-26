Sri Lankan Ambassador Visits Anojan Sivarasa at Saudi Prison Following Death Sentence Reprieve

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, O.L. Ameer Ajwad, has paid a personal visit to Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison, following the landmark overturning of his death sentence.

A Long-Awaited Relief

The visit marks a significant moment in a case that has drawn widespread attention both in Sri Lanka and among the Sri Lankan expatriate community in the Gulf region. Sivarasa, who had been held on death row in Saudi Arabia, received a reprieve after his death sentence was overturned, bringing relief to his family and supporters who had campaigned tirelessly on his behalf.

Ambassador Ajwad's visit to Dammam Central Prison underscores the Sri Lankan government's continued engagement with the welfare of its citizens detained abroad, particularly in cases involving capital punishment.

Diplomatic Engagement

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh has been actively involved in monitoring Sivarasa's case, working through diplomatic channels to ensure consular access and legal support for the detained national. The ambassador's in-person visit is seen as a gesture of reassurance to Sivarasa and his loved ones that the Sri Lankan government remains committed to his welfare.

Sri Lanka has a significant migrant worker population in Saudi Arabia, and cases involving Sri Lankan nationals facing severe legal penalties in the kingdom have historically prompted strong responses from Colombo's diplomatic missions in the region.

Family and Community Response

The overturning of the death sentence has been welcomed with immense relief by Sivarasa's family in Sri Lanka, who had endured years of uncertainty and anguish over his fate. Advocacy groups and community representatives who supported the campaign for his release also expressed gratitude for the diplomatic efforts that contributed to this outcome.

Sivarasa remains in custody at Dammam Central Prison, and the Sri Lankan Embassy is expected to continue providing consular assistance as proceedings relating to his case move forward.

The case serves as a reminder of the critical role Sri Lanka's overseas diplomatic missions play in safeguarding the rights and lives of Sri Lankan nationals working and living abroad, particularly in jurisdictions where legal systems and processes differ significantly from those at home.