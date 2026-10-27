Special Probe Launched Over Alleged Deliberate Delays in Extraditing Fugitive Drug Suspect 'Dippitigoda Lahiru' from Japan

Sri Lankan authorities have ordered a special investigation to identify officials allegedly responsible for deliberately stalling the extradition of a high-profile organised crime figure and suspected drug trafficker known as 'Dippitigoda Lahiru', who has been evading justice from Japan.

Who Is the Suspect?

The individual at the centre of the controversy is Pothupitiya Kankanamge Prasad, popularly referred to by his alias 'Dippitigoda Lahiru'. He is widely believed to be a key figure in Sri Lanka's organised crime underworld, with alleged links to large-scale drug trafficking operations. The suspect has been residing in Japan, placing him beyond the immediate reach of Sri Lankan law enforcement.

Documents Allegedly Withheld

The probe has been triggered by mounting concerns that certain officials may have intentionally delayed the submission of critical documentation required to formally request Japanese cooperation in arresting and extraditing the suspect. The timely submission of such paperwork is essential under international legal frameworks governing cross-border extradition proceedings.

Investigators will seek to determine whether the delays were the result of administrative negligence or a calculated effort by individuals within the system to shield the fugitive from prosecution.

Serious Questions Over Institutional Integrity

The case raises troubling questions about the integrity of Sri Lanka's law enforcement and legal institutions. If officials are found to have deliberately obstructed extradition efforts, it would represent a significant breach of duty and a serious undermining of the country's efforts to combat organised crime and narcotics trafficking.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its crackdown on drug networks, with authorities frequently highlighting the threat posed by overseas-based crime figures who continue to direct criminal operations on the island from abroad.

Investigation Underway

The special investigation has been set in motion to hold accountable any officials implicated in the alleged obstruction. Authorities have not yet publicly named those under scrutiny, but the inquiry is expected to examine internal communications and procedural records related to the extradition request.

Sri Lanka and Japan maintain diplomatic relations, and bilateral cooperation on law enforcement matters has previously been facilitated through formal legal channels. Officials say they remain committed to pursuing the extradition through the appropriate international mechanisms.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to have significant implications not only for the 'Dippitigoda Lahiru' case but also for broader accountability within Sri Lanka's law enforcement apparatus.