Fugitive 'Achini' Nabbed in UAE and Extradited to Sri Lanka Over Middeniya Triple Murder

A suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder in Middeniya has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates and brought back to Sri Lanka after authorities tracked him down through an Interpol Red Notice, police confirmed.

The suspect, identified by the alias 'Achini', had been evading justice by fleeing the country following the gruesome killings in Middeniya, a town in the Hambantota District. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in an investigation that had been ongoing since the murders were committed.

Red Notice Leads to Arrest Abroad

Sri Lankan authorities had previously sought international assistance through Interpol, issuing a Red Notice — a global alert requesting law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive pending extradition. The mechanism proved effective in this case, with UAE authorities successfully locating and detaining Achini on Sri Lankan soil.

Following diplomatic and legal coordination between Sri Lanka and the UAE, the suspect was handed over to Sri Lankan law enforcement officials and transported back to the island to face justice.

Triple Murder in Middeniya

The case stems from a triple murder that sent shockwaves through the Middeniya community. Three individuals lost their lives in the incident, prompting a major investigation by Sri Lankan police. Achini was identified as a key suspect in the killings and was believed to have fled the country shortly after the crime was committed.

The arrest drew widespread attention, highlighting the growing effectiveness of international law enforcement cooperation in bringing Sri Lankan fugitives to justice regardless of their whereabouts abroad.

Authorities Praise International Cooperation

The successful repatriation of the suspect is being viewed as a testament to Sri Lanka's improving ties with overseas law enforcement bodies. Officials noted that the use of Interpol's Red Notice system continues to be a vital tool in pursuing criminals who attempt to escape accountability by crossing borders.

Achini is expected to be produced before a magistrate and formally charged in connection with the Middeniya triple murder. Investigations into the case are continuing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

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