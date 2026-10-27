Cyclone Arnab Threatens Region: India Orders Evacuations as Sri Lanka Shuts Schools

Major Storm System Draws Closer to South Asia

A powerful cyclone named Arnab is bearing down on the South Asian region, prompting urgent emergency measures from both India and Sri Lanka as authorities race to protect civilian populations from the approaching storm.

India Moves to Evacuate Coastal Communities

Indian authorities have issued formal evacuation orders as Cyclone Arnab intensifies and tracks toward the subcontinent's coastline. Officials have mobilised emergency response teams and urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to move to safer ground without delay. The evacuation drive reflects the serious threat posed by the storm, which carries the potential for destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges along affected shorelines.

Sri Lanka Takes Precautionary Action

In Sri Lanka, the government has responded to the looming threat by ordering the closure of schools as a precautionary measure to safeguard children and reduce public movement during the storm's approach. The decision underscores the concern among local authorities about the cyclone's potential impact on the island nation, which lies in the storm's projected path.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Meteorological agencies across the region are closely monitoring Cyclone Arnab's trajectory and intensity as it continues to develop. Members of the public in coastal and low-lying areas are strongly advised to:

Follow all official guidance and evacuation instructions promptly

Stock emergency supplies including food, water, and medications

Stay tuned to official weather updates and government announcements

Avoid unnecessary travel or exposure during the storm period

Authorities have emphasised that public safety remains the highest priority as emergency services across both countries prepare for the cyclone's arrival. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.