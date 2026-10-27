Sri Lanka Army Rescues 163 Flood Victims in Mannar's Koorai Region

The Sri Lanka Army has launched emergency evacuation operations in the flood-hit Koorai area of Mannar, successfully relocating 163 individuals from 70 affected families to safety as rising floodwaters threatened the region.

Swift Military Response to Flooding Crisis

Military personnel moved swiftly to assist communities overwhelmed by surging waters, conducting the rescue operation in a coordinated effort to ensure vulnerable residents were brought to secure locations without delay.

A total of 163 people spanning 70 families were evacuated from their homes as floodwaters continued to rise across the Koorai area, disrupting daily life and posing serious risks to those living in low-lying parts of the district.

Mannar Communities Under Pressure

Mannar, located in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, has experienced the brunt of recent adverse weather conditions, with flooding rendering numerous households inaccessible and forcing residents to abandon their homes.

The Army's intervention provided critical relief to families who had few options as water levels climbed, with troops on the ground prioritising the safety of women, children, and elderly residents during the evacuation process.

Ongoing Efforts to Protect Affected Residents

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation in the affected areas as weather conditions remain a concern across several parts of the island. Residents evacuated from the Koorai area are being cared for at designated safe locations while the extent of the flooding is assessed.

The Sri Lanka Army has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting civilian communities during natural disasters, with troops remaining on standby to respond to any further deterioration in conditions across Mannar and surrounding districts.