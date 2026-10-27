Kane and Putellas Crowned World's Best at Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas have been named the finest footballers on the planet, claiming the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards respectively at this year's prestigious ceremony.

Kane Claims the Coveted Golden Ball

England captain Harry Kane walked away with the men's Ballon d'Or, the most celebrated individual honour in world football. The award caps what has been an outstanding period for the prolific striker, who has consistently ranked among the deadliest forwards in the global game.

The Ballon d'Or, organised annually by French publication France Football, recognises the best-performing footballer over the course of the year based on votes from journalists and football experts worldwide.

Putellas Retains Her Crown

On the women's side, Spanish midfield maestro Alexia Putellas claimed the women's Ballon d'Or, continuing her remarkable reign among the elite of the women's game. The Barcelona and Spain star has long been regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in women's football.

A Night Celebrating Football's Finest

The Ballon d'Or ceremony brings together football's biggest names each year to honour excellence across the sport. The dual victories by Kane and Putellas reflect the growing global stature of both the men's and women's games.

For Sri Lankan football fans who follow European and international football closely, both winners represent the pinnacle of the sport — combining consistency, skill, and leadership at the highest level.

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