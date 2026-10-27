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Namal Rajapaksa Appears Before Court in Legal Proceedings

27 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
2 Comments

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was produced before a court in connection with ongoing legal proceedings against him.

The MP, who has remained a prominent figure in Sri Lankan political circles, was brought before the court as part of formal judicial procedures related to his case.

Namal Rajapaksa has been one of the more high-profile politicians to face legal scrutiny in recent years, with his court appearances drawing considerable public and media attention across the island.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the court's ruling on the matter are expected to emerge as proceedings continue. The case is being closely watched by political observers and members of the public alike, given the Rajapaksa family's significant influence in Sri Lankan politics over the past two decades.

More updates on this developing story are anticipated as the judicial process moves forward.

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I
Ishara Gunawardena 27 Oct 2026

Finally in court but nothing will happen, these ppl know how to escape

R
Roshan Bandara 27 Oct 2026

Exactly, case will drag for years and then quietly drop

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