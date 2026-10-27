Tourist Guide Killed in Elephant Attack at Aluthgama Temple

A 33-year-old tourist guide has lost his life following a fatal attack by a female elephant housed at the Kande Viharaya temple in Aluthgama, authorities confirmed.

Tragic Incident at Sacred Site

The young man, who made his living guiding visitors around one of Sri Lanka's popular Buddhist temple sites, was attacked by the captive elephant on the temple grounds. Despite efforts to save him, the guide succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.

Kande Viharaya, a prominent religious and tourist destination situated in the coastal town of Aluthgama, attracts large numbers of both local worshippers and foreign tourists throughout the year. The presence of elephants at such religious sites is a longstanding tradition in Sri Lanka, where the animals hold deep cultural and ceremonial significance.

Concerns Over Elephant Safety at Temples

The incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety protocols surrounding captive elephants kept at religious institutions across the island. Experts and animal welfare advocates have long warned that captive elephants, particularly females, can exhibit unpredictable and aggressive behaviour if stressed, poorly handled, or inadequately managed.

Captive elephants at temples are regularly exposed to large crowds of visitors

Noise, congestion, and confined conditions can contribute to animal stress

Safety guidelines for handlers and tourists are not always consistently enforced

Wildlife and temple authorities have been urged on numerous previous occasions to implement stricter safety measures to protect both temple workers and members of the public who come into close contact with these animals.

A Life Cut Short

The deceased, who was only 33 years of age, leaves behind family and colleagues mourning his sudden and tragic passing. As a tourist guide, he would have been familiar with the temple environment and its resident elephant, making the incident all the more shocking to those who knew him.

Incidents of this nature serve as a sobering reminder that even elephants accustomed to human contact can pose significant dangers under certain circumstances.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack are expected to be conducted by the relevant authorities. It remains to be seen whether the incident will prompt a broader review of safety regulations governing elephants kept at religious sites across Sri Lanka.