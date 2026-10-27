Post-Mortem Underway for Young Man Who Died in Homagama Police Custody

Examination Ordered Following Custody Death

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for a 29-year-old man who died after being taken into custody by the Homagama Police, raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death.

What We Know So Far

The young suspect passed away while under the watch of Homagama Police, prompting authorities to order a formal post-mortem to determine the precise cause of death. Details regarding the nature of his arrest and the events leading up to his death remain under active investigation.

Custody deaths in Sri Lanka have long drawn scrutiny from human rights advocates and the public alike, and this latest incident is expected to intensify calls for greater transparency and accountability within law enforcement institutions.

Authorities to Investigate

The post-mortem examination is being carried out as a standard procedural requirement in cases where a person dies while in state custody. The findings are expected to provide critical clarity on whether the death was due to natural causes, negligence, or other factors.

It is anticipated that the results of the examination will guide further legal and disciplinary proceedings, should any wrongdoing be established.

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to issue an official statement detailing the full sequence of events. The case is being closely monitored by legal observers and civil society groups who continue to advocate for stronger safeguards protecting individuals held in police custody.

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