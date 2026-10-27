India Extends Helping Hand as 25 Sri Lankan Fishing Boats Granted Safe Harbour

In a gesture of goodwill between two neighbouring nations, India has opened its harbours to 25 Sri Lankan fishing boats, offering the vessels safe refuge amid ongoing challenges faced by the island nation's fishing community.

A Lifeline for Sri Lankan Fishermen

The move underscores the close maritime ties between Sri Lanka and India, with Indian authorities granting safe harbour access to the two dozen and more Sri Lankan fishing vessels. For the fishermen involved, the provision of shelter and safety at an Indian port represents a significant relief during what continues to be a difficult period for those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

Sri Lankan fishermen have long navigated the complex and often contested waters of the Palk Strait and the Indian Ocean, where maritime boundary disputes and other challenges have historically created tensions. Against this backdrop, India's decision to welcome the 25 boats is being viewed as a positive diplomatic and humanitarian signal.

Strengthening Bilateral Maritime Relations

The relationship between Sri Lanka and India in the maritime sphere has seen both cooperation and friction over the years. Disputes over fishing rights, particularly in the waters separating the two countries, have at times led to the detention of Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian authorities and vice versa.

This latest development, however, points toward a more cooperative approach, with India demonstrating a willingness to support Sri Lankan fishing communities in times of need. Such acts of solidarity are seen as crucial in maintaining the broader bilateral relationship between Colombo and New Delhi.

What This Means for the Fishing Community

For Sri Lanka's fishing sector, which remains a vital source of income and sustenance for thousands of families — particularly in the country's northern and eastern coastal regions — access to safe harbour in India provides both practical relief and a measure of reassurance.

Twenty-five Sri Lankan fishing boats have been granted entry to an Indian harbour.

The move is seen as an expression of goodwill between the two neighbouring countries.

Sri Lankan fishermen operating near shared maritime boundaries have long faced difficulties at sea.

The development is expected to be welcomed by fishing communities along Sri Lanka's northern coast.

Observers are hopeful that this act of cooperation will serve as a foundation for more structured agreements between the two governments to better protect and support fishing communities on both sides of the maritime boundary.

India's decision to shelter Sri Lankan fishing vessels reflects the enduring people-to-people connections that bind the two nations, even when diplomatic relations face periodic strain.

Further details regarding the specific port of refuge, the duration of the arrangement, and the circumstances that led to the boats seeking safe harbour have yet to be officially confirmed by authorities in either country. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.