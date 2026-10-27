Sri Lanka Secures 53rd Position in 2026 Global Hunger Index

Sri Lanka has been placed 53rd in the 2026 Global Hunger Index (GHI), the latest edition of the internationally recognised benchmark that measures and tracks hunger and food insecurity across nations worldwide.

What the Ranking Means

The Global Hunger Index is compiled annually and assesses countries based on a range of indicators related to undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality. A country's position on the index reflects the severity of hunger and nutritional challenges faced by its population, with lower rankings generally indicating better performance.

Sri Lanka's placement at 53rd out of the countries evaluated places the island nation in the mid-range of the global spectrum, highlighting both the progress that has been made in addressing food security as well as the ongoing challenges that remain to be tackled.

Context for Sri Lanka

The ranking comes as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years, during which food insecurity rose sharply among vulnerable communities. The crisis led to significant shortages of essential goods and a dramatic rise in the cost of living, pushing many households into hardship.

Efforts by the government and international humanitarian organisations to stabilise food supply chains and provide nutritional support to affected populations have been ongoing, and the latest GHI ranking may reflect some of the outcomes of those interventions.

A Measure of Progress and Challenge

While the 53rd position signals that Sri Lanka is not among the most severely affected nations globally, nutrition and food security advocates continue to stress that sustained policy attention is essential to improve outcomes, particularly for children and low-income families.

The Global Hunger Index serves as an important tool for governments and policymakers to identify areas requiring targeted investment and reform, and Sri Lanka's standing in the 2026 edition is expected to inform ongoing discussions around social welfare, agriculture, and public health policy on the island.