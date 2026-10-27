Schools Closed Across Sri Lanka and Parts of India as Severe Weather Batters the Region

Authorities Act Swiftly to Protect Students as Dangerous Conditions Grip the Region

Sri Lanka and several parts of India have ordered the closure of schools following a bout of severe weather that has swept across the region, prompting urgent safety measures from authorities determined to protect students and staff from harm.

The closures come as heavy rainfall, strong winds, and associated hazards created dangerous conditions that made travel to and from educational institutions a significant risk. Officials in the affected areas moved quickly to suspend in-person classes, prioritising public safety over regular academic schedules.

Sri Lanka Hit Hard

Sri Lanka bore the brunt of the adverse weather, with schools across multiple districts being shuttered as the island nation contended with the impact of the extreme climatic conditions. Authorities urged residents, particularly parents and students, to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation stabilised.

The inclement weather also raised concerns about flooding, landslides, and disruptions to transportation networks — all factors that contributed to the decision to keep schools closed.

Parts of India Also Affected

Across the Palk Strait, certain regions of India similarly declared school closures in response to the weather emergency. Local administrations in the affected Indian states took precautionary steps in line with meteorological warnings issued ahead of the severe weather event.

A Region on Alert

The simultaneous school shutdowns across Sri Lanka and neighbouring parts of India underline the wide reach of the weather system responsible for the disruption. Meteorological departments in both countries had issued warnings advising the public to exercise caution.

Schools closed across multiple districts in Sri Lanka

Parts of India also suspended in-person classes

Authorities cited safety risks including flooding and hazardous travel conditions

Residents were advised to stay indoors until conditions improved

Officials indicated that the reopening of schools would be determined based on ongoing weather assessments, with the safety of children remaining the top priority. Citizens have been encouraged to monitor official announcements for updates on when normal schooling will resume.

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