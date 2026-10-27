Severe Lightning Alerts Issued Across Sri Lanka as Meteorology Department Warns All 25 Districts
The Department of Meteorology has placed the entire island on alert, issuing lightning warnings covering all 25 districts of Sri Lanka, with the most serious red-level warnings declared for the Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the Eastern Province.
Red Alerts for Eastern Districts
Ampara and Batticaloa have been placed under the highest tier of the warning system, with red-level severe lightning advisories signalling a significant and imminent threat to residents in those areas. Authorities are urging people in these districts to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during the warning period.
Island-Wide Coverage
Beyond the two red-alert districts, the remaining districts across the country have been issued amber-level lightning advisories, indicating elevated risk conditions that require public vigilance. The island-wide nature of the warning reflects widespread atmospheric instability affecting Sri Lanka.
Safety Precautions Urged
Members of the public are advised to take the following precautions during the warning period:
- Stay indoors and away from open areas during stormy conditions
- Avoid sheltering under trees or near tall structures
- Refrain from using electrical appliances unnecessarily during lightning activity
- Keep away from bodies of water, including rivers, lakes, and the coast
Residents in Ampara and Batticaloa in particular are strongly encouraged to monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology and follow guidance issued by local authorities.
The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns across the island and is expected to provide further updates as conditions develop.
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stay safe everyone especially those in Ampara and Batticaloa areas
yes machan my family is there, very worried