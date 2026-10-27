Namal Rajapaksa Among Four Indicted Over Airbus Deal Before High Court Trial-at-Bar

Indictments have been formally filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and three other individuals before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in Colombo in connection with the controversial Airbus deal, court sources confirmed.

High-Profile Case Moves to Trial Stage

The filing of indictments marks a significant procedural milestone in the long-running legal proceedings, signalling that the case is now set to move toward a full trial before the specialised high court bench. The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, which is constituted to hear complex and high-profile cases, will preside over the matter.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a sitting Member of Parliament, is among the four accused named in the indictments. The case centres on alleged irregularities connected to an Airbus aircraft procurement deal that has drawn sustained public and legal scrutiny over recent years.

Background to the Airbus Controversy

The Airbus deal has been a subject of investigation by Sri Lankan authorities for some time, with allegations surrounding the manner in which the aircraft acquisition was handled and whether any financial impropriety or abuse of power occurred during the process.

The indictments against the four accused represent the state's formal assertion that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the individuals named. Legal observers note that proceedings before the Trial-at-Bar are typically expedited compared to standard High Court hearings, given the specialised nature of the bench.

What Happens Next

With the indictments now filed, the court is expected to take up the matter for further hearings, during which dates for the trial proper will likely be fixed. The accused will have the opportunity to enter their pleas, and the case will then proceed according to the schedule set by the Trial-at-Bar judges.

This development is being closely watched by political circles and the public alike, given Namal Rajapaksa's prominent position within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and his continued role in national politics. The outcome of the proceedings is expected to have broader implications for accountability in public procurement and governance in Sri Lanka.

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