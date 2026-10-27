Bar Association Demands Independent Probe Into Homagama Custodial Death

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has voiced serious concern over the death of a 29-year-old suspect who died while in police custody in Homagama, calling for a fully independent investigation into the incident.

BASL Raises Alarm Over Custodial Death

The country's apex body representing legal professionals issued a statement expressing deep unease over the circumstances surrounding the young man's death, urging that those responsible be held accountable. The BASL stressed that the rule of law and the fundamental rights of individuals in state custody must be upheld without exception.

The association emphasised that no person in police custody should be subjected to treatment that places their life at risk, and that the state bears full responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of anyone detained under its authority.

Call for Transparent Accountability

The BASL called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation into the death is conducted independently, transparently, and without interference, so that the true facts of the matter can be established and justice served.

The victim was 29 years of age at the time of his death

The incident occurred while he was held in custody at Homagama

The BASL has demanded a fully independent inquiry into the circumstances

The association stressed the importance of upholding fundamental rights of detainees

Custodial deaths have long been a point of concern among civil society and legal circles in Sri Lanka, with rights groups repeatedly calling for stronger oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse within detention facilities.

The state has an absolute duty to protect the lives of those in its custody. Any failure in that duty must be met with swift, impartial, and transparent accountability.

The BASL's intervention is expected to add significant pressure on law enforcement authorities and the Attorney General's Department to act swiftly in determining the full circumstances of the young man's death and to ensure that justice is not delayed.

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