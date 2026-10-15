Three Thai Nationals Nabbed at Katunayake Airport in Major Rs. 51 Million Hashish Bust

Authorities at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested three Thai nationals in connection with an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of hashish into the country, in a drug seizure valued at approximately Rs. 51 million.

Suspects Intercepted at Point of Entry

The three foreign nationals were apprehended at BIA after customs and airport security officials detected the concealed narcotics during routine screening procedures. The arrests mark another significant interception by Sri Lankan authorities at the country's main international gateway.

Substantial Haul Uncovered

The seized hashish, estimated at a street value of Rs. 51 million, represents one of the more notable drug busts recorded at the Katunayake airport in recent times. Hashish, a cannabis-derived narcotic, is a controlled substance under Sri Lankan law, and its importation carries severe legal consequences.

Investigation Underway

The arrested Thai nationals are currently in the custody of the relevant law enforcement authorities, with investigations ongoing to determine the full extent of the smuggling operation. Officials are working to establish whether the suspects are linked to any wider international drug trafficking network.

Sri Lankan airport authorities have in recent months intensified surveillance and screening measures at BIA in an effort to curb the flow of narcotics through the island's borders. This latest seizure is expected to reinforce calls for continued vigilance at points of entry across the country.