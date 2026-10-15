Sri Lankan Rupee Slides Further Against the US Dollar, CBSL Rates Show

The Sri Lankan rupee has continued its downward trend against the United States dollar, according to the latest exchange rates published by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The latest CBSL figures indicate a further depreciation of the local currency against the greenback, adding to growing concerns among importers, businesses, and everyday consumers who are already navigating a challenging economic environment.

Pressure on the Local Currency

Currency depreciation of this nature typically has a ripple effect across the Sri Lankan economy. A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, which can drive up the cost of essential goods ranging from fuel and medicine to food and raw materials used in local manufacturing.

Sri Lanka, which relies heavily on imports for a significant portion of its consumption needs, remains particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in the USD/LKR exchange rate. Businesses engaged in international trade and those servicing foreign-currency-denominated debt are expected to feel the impact most acutely.

Monitoring the Situation

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka continues to publish daily exchange rates as part of its efforts to maintain transparency in the foreign exchange market. Market watchers and economic analysts are closely monitoring the trajectory of the rupee as the country works to stabilise its economy following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Members of the public and businesses conducting foreign currency transactions are advised to refer to the latest official CBSL rates before making any financial decisions.

Related Video