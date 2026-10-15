Sri Lanka Set to Recoup Rs 9.7 Billion Treasury Investment Through Inaugural Port City Land Lease

Sri Lanka is poised to recover its entire treasury expenditure of Rs 9.7 billion on the Colombo Port City project through revenue generated from its very first land lease agreement, marking a significant financial milestone for the ambitious development initiative.

A Landmark Recovery for Public Finances

The government's initial outlay on the Port City — funded through taxpayer money — is set to be fully recouped once the first land lease deal is formalised, signalling strong early commercial interest in what has been billed as South Asia's most ambitious urban development project. The development has drawn considerable attention from international investors and businesses looking to establish a foothold in the strategically located financial hub off the Colombo coastline.

Port City's Growing Commercial Appeal

The Colombo Port City, developed on reclaimed land adjacent to the capital, has been positioned as a future-facing special economic zone designed to attract foreign direct investment, financial services firms, and high-end real estate developers. Authorities have long argued that the project would deliver substantial returns to the state, and the prospect of recovering the full treasury spend through a single lease transaction appears to validate those projections.

Total Sri Lanka Treasury expenditure on Port City: Rs 9.7 billion

Recovery mechanism: Revenue from the first land lease agreement

The project is structured as a special economic zone

Investor Confidence Amid Economic Recovery

The development comes at a particularly meaningful moment for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a gradual economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Demonstrating that large-scale state-backed infrastructure projects can deliver measurable fiscal returns is expected to bolster confidence among both domestic stakeholders and international investors.

Officials see the Port City as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's long-term economic diversification strategy, with land leases, corporate licensing fees, and financial services activity projected to generate sustained revenue streams for the state over the coming decades.

The ability to recover the full treasury investment through a single land lease underscores the strong commercial viability of the Colombo Port City project and reflects genuine market confidence in its potential.

Further details regarding the specific terms and parties involved in the inaugural lease agreement are expected to be disclosed by authorities in due course, as the Port City continues its phased development and moves closer to becoming a fully operational economic hub.