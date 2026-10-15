Sri Lanka's Debt Crisis Effectively Over as Debt Restructuring Reaches 99% Completion

Sri Lanka is on the cusp of drawing a line under one of the most severe economic crises in its modern history, with officials confirming that approximately 99 percent of the country's sweeping debt restructuring process has now been finalised.

A Landmark Moment for Economic Recovery

The near-completion of the restructuring programme marks a watershed moment for the island nation, which plunged into an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 when it became unable to meet its foreign debt obligations. The crisis triggered crippling shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, and led to widespread civil unrest that ultimately ousted the then-government from power.

The restructuring process, which involved complex negotiations with a broad range of creditors including bilateral lenders, international bondholders and multilateral institutions, has been painstakingly pursued over several years under the framework of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

What the Milestone Means for Sri Lanka

With the process now at the 99 percent mark, Sri Lanka is positioned to achieve full debt resolution in the near term. This development is expected to restore greater confidence among international investors and credit rating agencies, and could open the door to improved borrowing conditions for the country going forward.

The finalisation of debt restructuring is a critical milestone required under the conditions of Sri Lanka's ongoing IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement, and its near-completion signals strong progress toward economic stabilisation.

A Long Road to Recovery

The journey to this point has been extraordinarily difficult for ordinary Sri Lankans, who endured prolonged power cuts, soaring inflation and severe shortages of imported goods during the height of the crisis. The economy has since shown signs of gradual recovery, with inflation easing, foreign exchange reserves improving and growth slowly returning.

However, economists and analysts caution that while the completion of debt restructuring is a crucial step, significant challenges remain. Structural reforms, sustained fiscal discipline and the attraction of foreign investment will all be essential to placing Sri Lanka on a stable and long-term growth trajectory.

For a country that has endured years of economic hardship, the conclusion of this process represents both a moment of relief and a reminder of the difficult road that still lies ahead.