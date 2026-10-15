Sri Lanka Police Warn Public of Sophisticated New ATM and CDM Cash Exchange Fraud

Authorities urge vigilance as fraudsters target bank machine users across the country

Sri Lanka Police have issued an urgent public warning over a rising wave of financial scams being carried out in the vicinity of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs), urging members of the public to exercise extreme caution when conducting transactions at these facilities.

How the Scam Operates

According to police, fraudsters have devised cunning methods to deceive unsuspecting individuals near bank machines, typically approaching victims under the guise of needing assistance with a cash exchange or transaction. The scammers exploit moments of goodwill and trust, manipulating victims into handing over cash or card details before disappearing with the money.

Authorities note that these incidents have been reported at multiple locations and that the perpetrators are often well-organised and highly convincing in their approach, making it difficult for ordinary members of the public to immediately identify the threat.

Police Advice to the Public

Law enforcement officials have outlined several precautionary measures that the public should follow to avoid falling victim to these schemes:

Never exchange cash with strangers near ATMs or CDMs under any circumstances.

Do not allow unknown individuals to assist you during banking machine transactions.

Be wary of anyone who approaches you with an urgent or seemingly genuine request involving money or banking cards.

Always shield your PIN when entering it at any machine and ensure no one is standing unusually close to you.

Report any suspicious behaviour near banking facilities to the nearest police station immediately.

A Growing Concern

This latest warning reflects a broader pattern of financial fraud that has been increasingly targeting everyday bank users in Sri Lanka. Police emphasise that no legitimate reason exists for a member of the public to exchange cash or assist strangers with financial transactions at an ATM or CDM, and that any such approach should be treated as a potential scam.

Members of the public are strongly advised to remain alert and to report any suspicious individuals or activity near banking facilities to law enforcement without delay.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations into reported incidents are ongoing and that steps are being taken to identify and prosecute those responsible. Anyone who believes they have been targeted or defrauded is encouraged to contact their nearest police station or the Sri Lanka Police emergency hotline as soon as possible.

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